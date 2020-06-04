Pay us once Plus Two paper evaluation is over, say private school teachers

The private school teachers, roped in by the School Education Department for evaluating of Plus Two papers, may have to wait for their remuneration some more time as officials say they have to complete Plus One paper correction too.

The School Education Department had reached out to several private schools for mobilising manpower for evaluation of answer scripts.

According to sources, nearly 50% of the manpower or even more are teachers from matriculation higher secondary schools.

Teachers of private schools usually take part in evaluation work to augment their income. They are paid ₹10 for correcting each answer script. Every teacher is given 12 papers in the forenoon session and the same number of papers in the afternoon session. Additionally, they are provided with travelling allowance.

Though the work on evaluation of answer scripts for the core subjects had been completed, the camp officers had not yet settled the amounts. They were yet to receive the cheques from the government, sources said.

The normal practice was to settle the amount once the work for Plus Two is completed, a senior teacher of a government higher secondary teacher said. Staggered payment would help the teachers meet their daily expenses.

“The delay in disbursal of money after completion of the evaluation process may not be an issue for government school teachers. But, teachers of private schools had incurred substantial expenditure for taking part in the evaluation work despite their critical financial situation. It is not fair to delay the wages for them,” the teacher said requesting anonymity.

“I attended evaluation work hoping for some remuneration and spent hundreds of rupees on travel, overcoming financial constraints. The delay in settlement of wages has agonised many like me,” a teacher said.

Chief Educational Officer S. Shanthi said the amount for both the papers would be paid at one go on the last day. There was no provision to pay the teachers in between when the valuation work was in progress, she said.