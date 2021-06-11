Pay special attention to vaccination, CM urged

CHENNAI

11 June 2021 23:48 IST

T.N. is behind others: Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Friday called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to pay special attention to the poor rate of vaccination in Tamil Nadu and take steps for covering the entire population of the State with vaccination by the end of this year.

In a statement, he said that if required, Mr. Stalin could pursue the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He gave an account of how Tamil Nadu lagged behind several other States in vaccination coverage.

In another statement, he urged the State government not to create confusion in the minds of students of Plus Two regarding the conduct of free coaching classes for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses. He wanted the authorities to enable the admission of the students on the basis of their performance in higher secondary.

In a separate statement, former Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan appreciated the findings of the All India Survey on Higher Education released by the Centre and pointed out that the the Survey’s report had highlighted how Tamil Nadu had performed well in several indicators when his party was in power.