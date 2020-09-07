Pay grievances redressal panel submits report

CHENNAI

07 September 2020 15:01 IST

The Pay Grievance Redressal Committee headed by retired High Court judge, Justice D. Murugesan, submitted its report to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the Secretariat on Monday.

In December last year, the State government constituted the panel following a Supreme Court order to go into the pay scales and grade pay of over 52 categories of employees in over 20 State government departments. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and other members of the panel were also present on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising