Pay ex-gratia to COVID-19 victims’ kin, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

CHENNAI

26 December 2021 00:48 IST

‘A delay will only cause families to agitate for the solatium’

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday demanded immediate payment of ex-gratia relief of ₹50,000 each to the families of those who died of COVID-19.

Accusing the DMK regime of indulging in “ostentatious expenditure and unnecessary publicity,” Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while in the Opposition, had wanted ₹1 crore to be paid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. “Who is stopping the payment to the families of COVID-19 victims? If financial crunch is the problem for the State Government, who is compelling them [the Government] to indulge in unnecessary expenditure,” he said.

If the Government was unable to pay the amount advised by the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister should openly acknowledge it, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Advertising

Advertising