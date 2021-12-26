Tamil Nadu

Pay ex-gratia to COVID-19 victims’ kin, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday demanded immediate payment of ex-gratia relief of ₹50,000 each to the families of those who died of COVID-19.

Accusing the DMK regime of indulging in “ostentatious expenditure and unnecessary publicity,” Mr. Palaniswami, in a statement, recalled that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while in the Opposition, had wanted ₹1 crore to be paid to the kin of COVID-19 victims. “Who is stopping the payment to the families of COVID-19 victims? If financial crunch is the problem for the State Government, who is compelling them [the Government] to indulge in unnecessary expenditure,” he said.

If the Government was unable to pay the amount advised by the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister should openly acknowledge it, Mr. Palaniswami added.


