‘Pay ex-gratia to Amaravathi drowning victims’ kin’

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Monday demanded the payment of ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh each to the families of six boys, who drowned while bathing in the Amaravathi at Dharapuram in Tiruppur a week ago.

In a statement, he alleged that illicit river sand mining was the cause of the drownings, and the ruling party and the administration were trying to suppress this aspect. Mr. Panneerselvam also said that one member from each affected family should be awarded a government service post.

Separately, in a series of tweets, AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran wondered whether it was proper on the part of the Central and the State governments to remain lax even after the Sri Lankan Government was taking steps to auction off the impounded boats of fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were allegedly facing attacks not only from the Sri Lanka’s authorities but also pirates.