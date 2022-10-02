Pay dues to pensioners, govt. staff without delay: Vijayakant

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 02, 2022 00:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

DMDK founder Vijayakant on Saturday welcomed the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench’s decision directing the State government to pay pension dues of a retired government official, whose family is said to be living in penury, in six weeks and said the State government staff and pensioners should be paid their dues without delays.

In a statement, he said that the pension was not being given to the retired official from Thanjavur as he still had pending farm loans from a co-operative bank. “This led to his family being pushed into a life of penury. With his son gone, both his daughters are working as daily wage labourers at 40 years of age and remain unmarried. This led to the retired official begging in temples in distress. If a retired government official is in this state, what hope could a commoner have here?” he asked.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The State government should waive the farm loan taken by the retired official and immediately pay him pension dues,” he demanded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app