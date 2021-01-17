Pay cost to medical aspirant, HC tells State

17 January 2021 22:30 IST

Court asks petitioner to use the money towards NEET coaching fees

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay ₹2 lakh as cost to a differently abled medical aspirant, taking note of the fact that he was unfairly denied a medical seat.

The court was hearing the writ petition filed in 2019 by G. Arun Kumar. The medical aspirant first sought relief in 2018. He was not granted medical admission as the Selection Committee had disputed the certificate obtained by him.

Earlier, the court had directed the Director of Medical Education to constitute a fresh medical board and give a certificate of eligibility to the petitioner. The Board that was constituted confirmed the status of the petitioner as a differently abled person.

The court directed the authorities concerned to consider the petitioner for the next academic year for medical admission. However, the petitioner was not considered and he had to move the High Court again for relief.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the petitioner was arbitrarily denied medical admission for the academic year 2018-19. Candidates who had secured lower marks than him had secured medical admission under the differently abled category.

The judge observed that the Supreme Court authorised the court to direct the admission of the petitioner only in the succeeding year (next academic year). It would not be proper for the court to direct the authorities to accommodate him this academic year.

Since the authorities had unfairly denied the medical seat to the petitioner for the academic year 2018-19 and he had to move court again, the authorities were to be blamed for this, the court said.

The court directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to pay a cost of ₹2 lakh to the petitioner. The judge asked the student to use the money towards NEET coaching fees and wished him luck in his attempt next year.