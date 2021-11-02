Pay all on same day under MGNREGS, says Panneerselvam

The AIADMK leader, in a statement, referred to media reports that said that while one section of workers was paid within 20 days, it took about two months for another section of workers to be paid, despite all of them doing the same work

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to ensure that all sections of workers benefiting under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were paid on the same day.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam referred to media reports which said that while one section of workers on the attendance register was paid within 15 to 20 days, it took about two months for other sections of workers, even though they were in the same register for the same work. “This is unfortunate. If this continues, the consequences would be severe and it would affect the peace in society,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.

Making payments at the same time for those who worked together at the same place was natural justice. “Making payments for different sections on different days will not only promote bitterness between them but also reduce the efficiency of those being paid late,” he said in the statement.

Though the Chief Minister has written to the Prime Minister over pending dues under MGNREGS, the issue about differential payments was not flagged, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out.