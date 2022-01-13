‘Pay ₹4,000 per tonne to cane farmers’

AIADMK leader criticises CM for sanctioning ₹2,900 per tonne

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for sanctioning ₹2,900 per tonne as the payment to sugarcane farmers for procurement made by sugar mills during the 2020-21 crushing season.

In a statement, he pointed out that a few days ago, the State government announced a production incentive of ₹42.5 per tonne and a special incentive of ₹150 per tonne, in addition to the fair and remunerative price fixed by the Centre at ₹2,707.50 per tonne. This totalled ₹2,900 per tonne. But five years ago, Mr. Stalin had demanded the payment of ₹3,500 per tonne. In the manifesto for the Assembly election, his party, the DMK, had assured the farmers that they would be paid ₹4,000 per tonne if it came to power.

Describing the government’s move as an “act of betrayal”, Mr. Panneerselvam urged the Chief Minister to revise the price to ₹4,000 per tonne.