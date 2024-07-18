Pay ₹2.5 lakh to Indonesian masseuse, Madras High Court directs police inspector 

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024 confirmed a single judge’s order directing an Inspector of Police to pay a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to an Indonesian masseuse for having detained her for 26 days after booking an Immoral Trafficking case against her employer.

The Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan dismissed an appeal filed by the Inspector K. Natarajan in 2020 challenging Justice N. Anand Venkatesh’s 2019 order. The Bench upheld the direction to the State Government to pay the money and then recover it from the Inspector.

The Bench took note that a Government Order had allready been issued to pay ₹2.5 lakh to the masseuse, who had returned to her home country after being released from detention, through the Indonesian Embassy and recover it at the rate of ₹5,000 a month from the appellant’s salary.

The judges in the Bench refused to accept the appellant’s contention that he had acted with a bona fide intention and treated the foreigner only as a victim of crime on receiving credible information regarding a spa within the Neelankarai police station limits in Chennai being used for immoral activities.

Authoring the verdict, Justice Kumarappan said, Justice Venkatesh had quashed the First Information Report itself after finding the prosecution to be illegal. Further, the single judge has also recorded the mental trauma and indelible ignominy undergone by the foreigner despite holding a valid work permit.

The Bench rejected the appellant’s argument that if at all the prosecution was found to be flawed, only the State could be made liable to pay the compensation and not him. “Only to emancipate the ignominy and as a succour, this compensation was awarded. For the illegalities of the appellant, public money cannot be spared,” it wrote.

Further, concurring with the submissions made by VBR Menon, counsel for the masseuse, with respect to the need to treat a foreigner with dignity, the Division Bench went on to state: “The compensation is a minimum reparative measure to help the first respondent come out of the opprobrium and also to demonstrate the concern of this nation towards the foreign citizen.”

In his verdict, Justice Venkatesh too had stressed the need for instilling confidence among foreigners that a strong judicial system exists in the country to undo illegalities and deliver justice. He had also stated that some police personnel misuse the negative public impression about spas for extraneous considerations.

The judge had pointed out that the Indonesian masseuse had taken up a job with the spa on East Coast Road for an yearly salary of $25,000 and that she had been on similar assignments with other spas in the previous years and had paid taxes and filed Income Tax returns too during her employment period.

However, on October 1, 2018 the local police raided the spa and detained all four women therapists including the Indonesian in a private women’s home for 26 days on the basis of detention orders obtained from a judicial magistrate at Alandur. She could return to her country only on November 1, 2018 after her father flew down to India and rescued her through the Indonesian Embassy, the judge had lamented.

