Tamil Nadu

Pawn broker booked

A case has been filed against a pawn broker who took away jewellery that were pledged with him in Uthukottai police station limits. The name of the accused was given as A. Manik Chand. A complaint was filed by Girija who took a loan from him by pledging her jewellery.


Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 1:14:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pawn-broker-booked/article38089912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

