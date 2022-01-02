A case has been filed against a pawn broker who took away jewellery that were pledged with him in Uthukottai police station limits. The name of the accused was given as A. Manik Chand. A complaint was filed by Girija who took a loan from him by pledging her jewellery.
Pawn broker booked
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
January 02, 2022
