‘Pattina pravesam ban issue will be resolved amicably’

CM will look at the issue from a neutral perspective: Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will take a decision on the ban on the pattina pravesam event of Dharmapuram Adheenam by looking at it from a neutral perspective, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue of the ban on the event in the Assembly on Wednesday. Mr. Palaniswami said the Constitution allowed such events, and this particular practice was followed even during British rule. He urged the State government to allow the event to take place as usual.

Congress Floor Leader K. Selvaperunthagai said that when Periyar asked Sankaracharyar not to travel by palanquin, the latter gave up the practice and undertook his journeys by foot. The Congress leader said the 18 Adheenams had to be controlled, and the practice of carrying a human being must be banned.

PMK leader G.K. Mani said the ban would lead to conjecture that the government was interfering in religious matters. “This is a historical, traditional practice which is being done inside their premises. The government should allow the event,” he said.

BJP Floor Leader Nainar Nagendran said that the event had been held for centuries, and that Article 25 of the Constitution allowed such events. “Mr. Selvaperunthagai said it is an inhumane practice. But it could be considered that way only when you take money for carrying someone. Here, it is like carrying your own parents. There is nothing wrong with it.”

Responding to these statements, Mr. Sekarbabu said some people were trying to politicise the issue to hide their wrongdoings. “The Chief Minister will take a look at this issue from a neutral perspective. The event is only on May 22. Our authorities will discuss and ensure that the issue is resolved amicably,” he said.