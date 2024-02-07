ADVERTISEMENT

Pattas issued to 5,257 beneficiaries in Kancheepuram district

February 07, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special programmes were being organised as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi over the last few months

The Hindu Bureau

The Kancheepuram district administration has issued pattas to 5,257 families through special programmes organised as part of the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi over the last few months, a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations said on Wednesday.

According to the release, measures were initiated to issue pattas to 5,288 beneficiaries residing in government poramboke lands but their occupation was regulated later. However, it was brought to the notice of the government that the land records were not updated properly and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed to make necessary changes and issue pattas.

Consequently, 3,008 beneficiaries were issued pattas for plots worth ₹56.45 crore in November. Later, another 2,249 beneficiaries from villages in Uthiramerur assembly constituency were issued pattas to plots worth ₹18.92 crore on January 30.

