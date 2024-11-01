‘Pattarai Karuvadu’, a unique process of making dry fish in Rameswaram, awaits Geographical Indication tag

As a child, Anthony Dheena, a polio victim, had watched his grandmother make ‘karuvattu kuzhambu’ (dry fish gravy). The fish would melt in his mouth and the taste would linger. The fish in the ‘kuzhambu’ acquired a special taste, he said, because of the method that his grandmother followed for preserving the fish.

Years later, when Dheena started large-scale production of ‘karuvadu’, he followed his grandmother’s method. Today, the shop, named ‘Pattarai Karuvadum Pazhaya Kanjiyum’, at Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram testifies to the undying spirit of this differently abled youth.

The Tamil Nadu Food Processing and Agri Export Promotion Corporation (TNAPEx) has applied for the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Ramanathapuram ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’. The application was filed by Intellectual Property Rights attorney P. Sanjai Gandhi.

‘Pattarai Karuvadu’ is a contradiction in terms. ‘Karuvadu’, or dry fish, is normally made by drying the excess catch under the sun. But the making of ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’ follows the process of treating the fish with salt and turmeric powder and keeping it buried in the sand for 10 days.

“The completion of the process depends on climatic conditions. In summer, it will require 10 days for the fish to achieve the perfect condition. It may take 13 to 15 days during the other seasons,” says Dheena, who is making ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’ with his friend I. Thirpurtis, who is also a polio victim. Both belong to the fishermen community and use a three-wheeler.

Dheena says fleshy fish species such as ‘Vanjiram’ (seer fish), ‘Parai’ (Trevally), ‘Soorai’ (tuna), ‘Thirukkai’ (stingray), ‘Koduva’ (sea bass), and ‘Sheela’ (barracuda) would make better ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’. “We normally buy fish caught in hooks so that the flesh will be in good condition. We also collect salt directly from salt pans to ensure that no iodine is added. The fact that our product attracts ants is proof that we do not add any preservative,” he says.

After removing the entrails of the fish, Dheena and his friend would treat it in turmeric and salt. They would first cover the fish in a jute bag. The bag will be wrapped in a layer of palm leaf mats. They will again cover it with a jute bag before burying it in the sand. “’Pattarai’ refers to the pit we dig to bury the fish. It is like fermenting the wine,” he laughs. The process, he says, will help to halve the weight of the fish.

Dheena says the making of ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’ was accidentally discovered by Rameswaram fishermen. “Whenever there was an excessive catch, they would bury the fish in sand as there was no transport to send it to far-away places or no freezers. Once, they found that the fish buried in the sea shore remained fresh, thanks to the salt content in the sand. They fine-tuned the method to prepare ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’,” he says.

The shop, owned by Dheena, sells ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’ and ‘Pazhaiya Kanji’ (fermented rice). He serves prawn or tuna ‘thokku’, ‘nethili karuvadu’ fry, small onion (shallot), and green chillies as the side dish. The food is served in mud pots.

“There is a good market for my products. Tamils living in European countries call me up and request for ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’. But there is no provision to send dry fish as it is considered a spoiled food product,” says Dheena, who also runs a YouTube channel Fisherman Voice. Dheena also trains interested youths in making ‘Pattarai Karuvadu’.

