Tamil Nadu

‘Pattali Model’ is ‘rights and development for all’: Anbumani

Staff Reporter CHENNAI July 17, 2022 01:09 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 01:09 IST

At the 34th founding day celebrations of the party, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss criticised the Dravidian model.

Hoisting the party flag at Rajakilipakkam near Tambaram, he criticised the ‘Dravidian model’ for high costs of health care and education. He was also critical of the much-famed urbanisation of Tamil Nadu. “This is not development. I see it as a defeat, not victory. In my view, real development is people staying in their own villages and being able to find jobs,” he said.

“If people are moving to cities for livelihood, it is not development. This is the ‘Dravidian’ model. Pattali Model is development of agriculture and creating an environment where people can find jobs in their villages by doing proper water management,” he said.

Praising the DMK government for the manner in which it handled the COVID-19 pandemic in its first year since coming to power, Dr. Anbumani, however, criticised it for not implementing many of the promises it made before the Assembly polls. 

