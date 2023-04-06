HamberMenu
Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss escapes unhurt as dais collapses in Salem

Police said that the makeshift dais could hold less than 10 persons whereas over 20 were present on it when the incident occurred.

April 06, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Screengrab of a video in which PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss is seen trying to jump from the makeshift dias before its collapse near Vazhapadi bus stand in Salem district on April 5, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss escaped unhurt after the over-crowded dais, erected for his meeting near Vazhapadi bus stand, collapsed here on Wednesday.

The incident took place when a few cadre were garlanding the president. When the dais was about to collapse, Dr. Anbumani jumped off the stage onto the ground while others fell down. After this, he addressed the gathering and left the spot.

Police said that the makeshift dais could hold less than 10 persons whereas over 20 were present on it when the incident occurred. No one was injured in the incident and the meeting proceeded as planned, they added.

 

