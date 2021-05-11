Patients in care centre go on protest

‘Over 400 patients kept in the hostels as against the strength of 300’

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients housed at the COVID Care Centre in the Golden and Diamond Jubilee hostels of Annamalai University, in Chidambaram staged a protest on Monday evening alleging lack of facilities and poor quality of food served to them.

A section of the patients alleged that over 400 people, including 115 women, were housed in the hostels as against the strength of 300. The food was not nutritious and also inadequate. The patients alleged that there were not adequate toilets for women.

On information, Chidambaram Deputy Superintendent of Police Lamech visited the spot and pacified the patients.

He said that arrangements had been made to shift the women patients to a separate quarantine facility in the Engineering Block and the quality of food served would be improved.

The patients called off their protest after half-an-hour.