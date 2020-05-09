Patients housed in Corpn. care centres stage protests

Patients housed in COVID-19 care centres of the Chennai Corporation have been holding protests against civic officials, demanding better facilities.

Hundreds of patients were housed in the care centres of the Corporation after the Health Department permitted the shifting of asymptomatic patients.

Patients and their family members had started a campaign on social media demanding better facilities at the centres. The information on social media led to a rise in the number of protests by patients in various centres.

Video recordings of conditions at the centres have been shared on social media, highlighting the problems faced by patients. “We do not get nutritious food. The food is inadequate and drinking water is not supplied either,” said a patient.

Some women and children, admitted to the centres, have complained of a lack of medical care from qualified doctors.

Protests in Loyola College and the Chennai Trade Centre have been shared on social media. Patients have complained about the delay in food delivery and the lack of medical care.

‘Not clean’

Traders who were housed in a marriage hall on the outskirts of the city said that officials housed them in the building without cleaning it. “The building has not been cleaned for months. Toilet cleaning has not been done properly. They should keep the building clean. Disinfection is not done regularly. They sent us inside and closed the door, leaving us without food and water for several hours,” said a trader.

Corporation officials said that they had assessed the condition of the centres to improve services.

“The Corporation on Saturday received reports of a large number of patients testing negative for COVID-19 in several care centres. More than 50% of patients at the centres tested negative on Saturday,” said a Corporation official.

Testing for patients is being done at the Chennai Trade Centre, where protests have been frequent. “Over 154 patients have tested negative for COVID-19. Doctors have to make a decision on asking them to remain under home quarantine. We will provide additional food for the patients,” said an official.

Over 1,000 patients, admitted to tertiary care hospitals, have been shifted to the care centres. Work on development of care centres for at least 50,000 patients is expected to be completed by the end of the month.