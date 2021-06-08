Patients affected by mucormycosis crosses 1,000 in State, says TN Health Minister

CHENNAI

08 June 2021 17:56 IST

A 150-bed ward to treat patients suffering from mucormycosis was opened at the Government Stanley Medical College (SMC) Hospital

The State required 35,000 vials of amphotericin B whereas it has received 3,060 vials for treatment of mucormycosis, according to Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare.

“The number of persons affected with mucormycosis has crossed 1,000 in the State. The Chief Minister has written to the Union Health Minister seeking allotment of 35,000 vials of the drug for the State. We are distributing the 3,060 vials according to the disease severity and requirement,” he told reporters at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

Ward at Stanley Medical College

A 150-bed ward to treat patients suffering from mucormycosis was opened at the Government Stanley Medical College (SMC) Hospital. The ward consisted of 150 oxygen-supported beds including 40 intensive care unit beds with ventilator facility and an operation theatre to perform surgical procedures when required.

On the occasion, a digital patient information board displaying the present health status of in-patients admitted to SMC was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Member of Legislative Assembly of Chepauk-Triplicane in the presence of Mr. Subramanian.

He also flagged off eight battery cars brought to use at a cost of ₹55 lakh from the North Chennai Member of Parliament Local Area Development fund. He received 75 oxygen concentrators of five litres capacity from Sunil Paliwal, chairman of Kamaraj Port Trust. The Kamaraj Port Trust made the donation under Corporate Social Responsibility, according to a press release.

P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Members of Parliament Kalanithi Veerasamy and Dhayanidhi Maran, Moorthy, MLA of Royapuram and P. Balaji, SMC dean, were present.