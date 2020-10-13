Patient who underwent bilateral lung transplant recovers from COVID-19

Nearly three to four years after undergoing a bilateral lung transplant, a 37-year-old man spent the last 10 days battling COVID-19 at the Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH). Admitted with COVID-19 positivity, breathlessness and significant lung changes, the patient is now all set to be discharged, according to doctors.

TVMCH dean M. Ravichandran said the patient had recorded two donor lungs in a transplant three to four years ago in Chennai and was on immunosuppressants. “Ten days ago, he came in with breathlessness and the CT scan showed changes in the lungs. There was blood in the sputum due to cough.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and also required oxygen support”, he said.

With treatment, his condition improved well, he said, adding: “He is now asymptomatic and is waiting to be discharged. He is now managing well on room air. We will discharge him after a final assessment.”

Dr. Ravichandran said this could be one-of-its-kind recovery in the region. in a patient who had undergone bilateral lung transplant and was infected with the novel coronavirus.