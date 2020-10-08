Patient turns 80 in hospital

A silver lining: Krishnan celebrating his birthday in the ward, even as other patients and hospital staff cheer for hi

CHENNAI

08 October 2020 01:00 IST

Doctors and paramedical staff organise celebrations

When Krishnan arrived at the Government COVID-19 Hospital, Guindy, he was in a critical condition, requiring oxygen support, and spent the next few days in the intensive care unit (ICU). On the path of recovery now, he turned 80 on Wednesday and celebrated his birthday with patients and doctors at the hospital.

K. Narayanasamy, director of the Government COVID-19 Hospital in Guindy, said Mr. Krishnan was admitted on arrival to the zero-delay ward and shifted to the ICU. “He was in a critical condition. He had breathlessness and 50% lung involvement. His oxygen saturation level was very low, and he required oxygen support,” he said. As his condition stabilised, doctors shifted him to a normal ward. “I was on the regular ward rounds and inquired about his condition. He told me that his birthday was on October 7 and he was turning 80. So, we planned to celebrate his birthday in the ward,” he added.

The hospital administration and medical teams organised a celebration in the ward. Mr. Krishnan cut a cake as other patients and hospital staff cheered for him. “He was very happy to celebrate his birthday with all the new people around him. He turned emotional. It was a reason to be happy not just for him but also for the other patients. It was a way to show that we — doctors, staff nurses and paramedical staff — are there for them,” Dr. Narayanasamy added.

It was the National Institute of Ageing, Guindy, that was converted into a government COVID-19 hospital with 750 beds, including 100 ICU beds and 300 oxygen beds. It started functioning on July 7. So far, 4,555 patients have been admitted to the hospital and 3,904 of them have been discharged.

The hospital has been treating a number of elderly patients. In July, 203 persons aged above 60 were treated, while 439 persons were treated in August. As many as 551 elderly patients were admitted in September.