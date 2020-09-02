Patient seeks ₹1 cr. as damages for ‘false’ discharge summary

Despite being asymptomatic, report said he had fever, cough

A man has sought ₹1 crore compensation from the dean of the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for giving him a “false” discharge summary after he underwent treatment there for COVID-19.

According to Sivasubramanian, 35, from Sindhupoondurai, Tirunelveli Junction, blood samples were collected and swabs lifted from him and his family on July 7, after his neighbour and house owner tested positive for the infection.

After the urban primary health centre authorities informed him the next morning over phone that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital the same afternoon.

“Though I did not have any COVID-19 symptoms, I was admitted to the ward meant for patients undergoing treatment for the infection, and was given tablets and other medicines for four days. When I was discharged from the hospital on July 12, the fourth day of my admission, I asked them questions to understand the reason behind my discharge before completion of the mandatory 14-day quarantine and treatment. They gave me the discharge summary while I was being sent out,” said Mr. Sivasubramanian.

The discharge summary given by the hospital said Mr. Sivasubramanian was admitted on July 3 and was under treatment for fever that lasted for four days, and he was discharged on July 12 after he recovered from the viral infection.

“The quarantine notice pasted in front of my house says I tested positive on July 8, but the discharge summary says that I was under treatment for COVID-19 from July 3. Though I was asymptomatic, the discharge summary says I was running high fever and had cough for 4 days, for which treatment was given. I was not even given a bed in the hospital, from where I was forcibly sent out,” he alleged.

Seeking ₹1 crore as compensation for the alleged mental agony caused to him, Mr. Sivasubramanian sent a notice to TVMCH dean M. Ravichandran and other officials.

Efforts to reach the hospital authorities for a response were futile.