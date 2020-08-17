Patient pushed from wheelchair in Krishnagiri: SHRC calls for report

CHENNAI

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Monday called for a report from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services over an incident in Krishnagiri district, where an employee of the Government District Headquarters Hospital allegedly pushed a patient from his wheelchair.

SHRC member A. Chittaranjan Mohandoss, took suo motu cognisance of a media report about the incident and called for a report within three weeks.

According to the media report, the patient repeatedly sought help while moving from the wheelchair to his bed. However, the employee Baskaran allegedly pushed the patient from the wheelchair, the report said and added that the employee has been placed under suspension.