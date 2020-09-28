Patient felicitates doctors for providing good care

A patient, who recovered from COVID-19 after being treated at the National Institute of Ageing on the premises of the King Institute at Guindy, felicitated institute director K. Narayanasamy to show his gratitude for the good care provided to COVID-19 patients by the hospital staff.

‘Like family’

“All the staff members at the institute have been treating every patient like their family. They provide good food round the clock, and all the workers are very courteous and take care of the patients in a wonderful way,” Lion N. Kannan, photographer and joint secretary of Pasumai Thayagam, said.

Mr. Kannan presented a bouquet to the institute’s director on Sunday, when he was discharged after treatment.

He said he had been in a serious condition when he was admitted, but the treatment provided by the doctors helped him recover.