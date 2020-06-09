Passengers queue up for refund of rail tickets

Passengers made a beeline for the railway station on Monday for refunds after the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters reopened after a two-month closure due to COVID-19 regulations.
Security personnel had made arrangements to ensure physical distancing and avoid crowding on the premises. Thermal screening and a foot-operated sanitiser were also kept at entrance point.
The Railways is arranging full refund for ticket fares in a staggered manner for trains cancelled between March 22 and June 30 on account of COVID-19 regulations. The refund for journey dates between March 23 to April 14 will be made from June 8, between April 15 and April 30 from June 11, between May 1 and 15 from June 16, between May 16 and 31 from June 21 and between June 1 and 30 from June 26.
According to the Railways, 100% refund will be made available for all the cancelled trains (after March 22) upto 180 days from the date of journey to pre-empt rush at the counters for cancellations.
