‘Passenger survey by CMRL long overdue’

03 November 2021 01:03 IST

According to urban planning experts, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) needs to conduct a survey to identify the profile of its commuters, and zero in on the additional facilities required to encourage more people to start using the services.

Six years in, CMRL has not taken up any survey so far. Sources said they were planning to do one two years back, but it never saw the light of the day.

Experts said any mass rapid transit system should do a survey or a quick market research to understand its passengers’ needs. They could also do a customer satisfaction survey, like the Delhi Metro Rail, and get their feedback on aspects, including accessibility, reliability and quality of service.

T. Elangovan, former Director of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre, said CMRL should at least do a quick market research to better understand its commuters.

“They should know who is travelling in their system, their age group, how they commute to the station and where they head to and other such details. It will aid in formulating measures to increase ridership or to add comfort to passengers,” he added.