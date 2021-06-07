Tamil Nadu

Pass resolution urging Centre to ensure safety of Tamil Nadu, says Selvaperunthagai

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai has requested the State government to pass a resolution in the upcoming assembly session, urging the Centre to ensure security measures are in place in Tamil Nadu, amid the “dominance of China” in Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued on Monday, he referred to the recent developments relating to the China-backed Colombo Port City project worth $1.4 billion and felt the developments were a major security threat to India.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai alleged that the Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy has failed badly and turned into a major security threat to India.

A “Galwan like situation” caused by China should not happen in Tamil Nadu and the State government’s resolution should also urge Centre to pursue legal options, he added.


