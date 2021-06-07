Pass resolution urging Centre to ensure safety of Tamil Nadu, says Selvaperunthagai

The Congress Legislature Party leader, in a statement, referred to the recent developments relating to the China-backed Colombo Port City and said the developments were a major security threat to India

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in the Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai has requested the State government to pass a resolution in the upcoming assembly session, urging the Centre to ensure security measures are in place in Tamil Nadu, amid the “dominance of China” in Sri Lanka.

In a statement issued on Monday, he referred to the recent developments relating to the China-backed Colombo Port City project worth $1.4 billion and felt the developments were a major security threat to India.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai alleged that the Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy has failed badly and turned into a major security threat to India.

A “Galwan like situation” caused by China should not happen in Tamil Nadu and the State government’s resolution should also urge Centre to pursue legal options, he added.