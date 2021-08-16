Pass resolution to shut Sterlite forever: MNM

Kamal demands probe against officials who allowed its functioning

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday demanded that the DMK pass a resolution during the current Assembly session to permanently close the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi.

In a statement, Mr. Haasan said the DMK must take steps to shut down the Sterlite plant permanently as they had promised in their election manifesto.

“A special resolution must be passed to permanently close the factory that had taken many lives and a copy be sent to the Supreme Court. The officials who allowed the factory to pollute the environment by breaking the rules should be investigated. Those who were responsible for the deaths of protesters should be punished and a memorial erected for them,” he said.

DMK’s demand

He said: “I would like to point out that the then Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin in 2018 had urged the previous government to pass a resolution calling for a permanent closure of the plant and create regulations for copper production in the State.”

Mr. Haasan said it was a part of history that the Supreme Court levied a ₹100 crore fine and the State government said that the plant had released poisonous gasses 82 times into the environment.

“The people never asked for the plant to be set up here. They were fooled by saying that they will get jobs and there will be economic development. The effects of pollution on the environment and on the livelihood of the people were much more than any economic impact made possible by the plant,” he said.