Tamil Nadu

‘Pass resolution in support of socio-economic caste census’

PMK youthwing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said the State government must pass a resolution in the Assembly to conduct caste-wise socio-economic census.

In a social media post, he said a similar resolution, urging the Central government to conduct a socio-economic caste census, was passed in Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

“This is a welcome move. This is PMK’s position as well and we have been urging the Central and State governments for many decades to do so. Socio-economic caste census is inevitable,” he said.

According to him, the State government has been taking a favourable view of socio-economic caste census and it must show the initiative by passing a resolution.


