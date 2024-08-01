Pass laws against caste-based honour killing: Thirumavalavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder and Chidambaram M.P. Thol. Thirumavalavan recently urged the Union Government to pass laws against caste-related killings in India and demanded that the names of the three criminal laws bearing sanskritised names be repealed.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the social justice and empowerment department should be divided and separate departments for SC, ST, disabled people and minority commission should be created.

“Atrocities against scheduled caste people and women being killed in the name of honour are increasing...it has even spread to southern states. There should be a separate law to curb honour killings,” he said.

The demand has been made at a time when inter-caste and inter-religious couples are facing violence against them as recently as the murder in Dharmapuri in which a Muslim youth working in a Biriyani food joint was killed by family members of the girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste community for being in a relationship with her.

He further said that Post Matric Scholarships should be provided without any breaks or conditions.