‘Pass Bill to ban online games’

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to introduce an amended Bill to ban online games and pass it in the current Assembly session.

In a Twitter post, he pointed to an incident of a youth committing suicide in Villupuram due to losses suffered in online games.

“There should be no further loss of lives due to online games,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)