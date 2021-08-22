Tamil Nadu

‘Pass Bill to ban online games’

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to introduce an amended Bill to ban online games and pass it in the current Assembly session.

In a Twitter post, he pointed to an incident of a youth committing suicide in Villupuram due to losses suffered in online games.

“There should be no further loss of lives due to online games,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050)


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 1:41:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/pass-bill-to-ban-online-games/article36039888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY