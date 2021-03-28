Party no bar

COIMBATORE

28 March 2021 01:07 IST

The ‘Meet your candidate’ event, organised by trade and industry associations of Coimbatore on Friday, was an opportunity for candidates to come together on a single platform. AIADMK candidate for Coimbatore North Amman K. Arjunan and DMK candidate for Singanallur N. Karthik were seated next to each other. The Coimbatore South Congress candidate, the Coimbatore South BJP candidate, the Singanallur MNM candidate and the Coimbatore South AMMK candidate took part.

