Party high command will decide on Sasikala’s inclusion: OPS

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday said the high command would decide on the inclusion of V.K. Sasikala, close confidante of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in the party.

Addressing the media, the former Chief Minister said anyone could enter politics, and it was for the people to take the final call.

However, when asked about Ms. Sasikala claiming to have good support among AIADMK cadre, Mr. Panneerselvam said the party high command would take a decision on her inclusion after a consultation. Interestingly, Mr. Panneerselvam broke off from the main unit of the AIADMK in 2017, levelling several allegations against Ms. Sasikala. This led to a split within the party.

His statement has come as a surprise, as party co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami had stated recently that Ms. Sasikala was no longer a part of the AIADMK. He had dismissed her claim that she was the general secretary of the party.

When asked about the searches conducted by the DVAC on the premises of former Ministers, Mr. Panneerselvam said the DMK government was “in a hurry”. “The DMK is acting with an ulterior motive to eliminate the Opposition. However, this will not happen,” he said.

On the issue of the spike in the prices of petrol and diesel, Mr. Panneerselvam said both the State government and the Centre were equally responsible.

“The spiralling price of diesel has raised the dangerous prospect of a spike in the cost of essential commodities, and it has badly affected the common man,” he added.

“The party will mobilise people for protests if the DMK government tries to curtail the welfare schemes introduced by the previous AIADMK regime,” Mr. Panneerselvam said.