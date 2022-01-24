Parts of T.N. may get light to moderate rain

CHENNAI

24 January 2022 22:30 IST

A trough from Karnataka passing through interior parts of State is one of the reasons for wet weather

Coastal parts of the State and interior Tamil Nadu may experience isolated light to moderate rain till January 28, according to the Meteorological Department.

While coastal areas, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rain in one or two places till Wednesday, rainfall activity may also cover interior districts, such as Ariyalur and Tiruchi, till Friday.

On Monday, rain gauges in areas, such as Meenambakkam, West Tambaram, Poonamallee and Villivakkam in Chennai and other places, including Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Chidambaram recorded light rain till 5.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday, Chennai Airport, Tirur in Tiruvallur district and Kattapakkam in Kancheepuram district registered 2cm of rainfall each, which was the highest amount of rain recorded in the State for the day. A few weather stations, including Mamallapuram, too received light rain.

S.Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said a trough from Karnataka passing through interior parts of Tamil Nadu was one of the reasons for the wet weather.

However, most of the other parts might have only dry weather. Interaction of easterlies from the ocean and westerly winds from the land would also trigger rainfall, particularly over coastal region, he said.

Chennai will continue to experience cloudy sky and light rain may occur in some areas till Wednesday. The maximum temperature may be slightly below normal at 29 degree Celsius. On Monday too, the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 29.7 degree Celsius and 29.1 degree Celsius respectively.

However, cloudy conditions may keep the nights relatively warm as minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degree Celsius, said officials.

Rainfall over Chennai Nungambakkam has far exceeded its monthly share. This January, Nungambakkam has so far received 9 cm, which is nearly 7 cm more than its monthly quota. Similarly, Meenambakkam has recorded 5.3 cm of rain, which is 2.7 cm more than monthly average, according to IMD data.