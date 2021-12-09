Parts of Thiruninravur waterlogged for 20 days

CHENNAI

09 December 2021 01:24 IST

Some streets are still under sheets of water

Rains may have abated for a week now in the city. But, residents of a few areas in Thiruninravur continue to suffer as water has not receded in their locality for over 20 days now.

Muthamizh Nagar, Periyar Nagar and Sudesi Nagar are under sheets of water after recent heavy rain. Residents have to walk in knee-deep water or use makeshift boats to reach schools or workplace from streets like Ambedkar Street and Kamarajar Street.

Mohammed Jaffer visits the area daily to transport residents and schoolchildren in makeshift boats till the main road or subway. “Some streets are heavily waterlogged and I have to walk in waist-deep water. Some people pay for the trips during morning and evening hours,” he said.

Several residents have vacated from the area as water had entered their houses. G. Saravana Kumar said he had to extend leave for a fortnight now to take care of his parents. “I have rented out another house as water has entered our house. We may have to stay in rented house for a few months till the water recedes. I have packed most of the belongings and left them on the loft,” he said.

Residents complained that the area gets waterlogged every time there is heavy rain as there was no stormwater drain or water channel. Ramachandra Rao, a resident of Periyar Nagar, said: “I have been living here for two decades now. We are affected every year during rainy season. Thiruninravur Esha lake must be desilted and a channel created to divert floodwater in the low-lying areas.”

A bund has been created around the lake. But, there is no channel to link rainwater to the waterbody. Although officials and elected representatives had visited the area, a permanent solution is yet to be provided, the residents said.