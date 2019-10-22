Chennai, parts of State to get heavy rain for two days, says Met department

Two weather systems are likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain to the city as well as parts of the State.

The cyclonic circulations that lie over south Tamil Nadu and adjoining north Sri Lanka and Comorin area are likely to bring widespread rainfall till Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, a few districts in the Western Ghats may get rainfall of more than 20 cm on Tuesday.

Red alert in districts

The department has issued a red colour-coded weather warning for Tuesday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall in one or two places of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul and need for appropriate action by State authorities in these areas.

Officials said there may be an increase in rainfall from Monday night to Wednesday. One or two places in districts, such as Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai, may record up to 20 cm of rainfall on Tuesday. Many districts, including those in delta region and Chennai belt, are likely to receive heavy rainfall.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai said a few pockets in the Western Ghats may experience extremely heavy rainfall under the influence of the low pressure area over the Arabian sea, which is likely to intensify into depression by Tuesday.

The interaction between the systems in Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal may trigger rains in some districts.

Rainfall activity may decrease by Wednesday as the cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu may intensify into a low pressure area by Wednesday and move further north. Rains may intensify from Friday.