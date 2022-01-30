Parts of south T.N., Western Ghats to receive light rain today

Chennai records highest rainfall for January in a decade

Some parts of south Tamil Nadu and districts along the Western Ghats may experience light to moderate rain on Monday.

Dry weather may set in during February over most parts of the State. Officials of the India Meteorological Department said only isolated rain is possible over some southern parts and Western Ghats districts on Monday. Variations in wind speed of easterlies prevailing over the State would result in light rainfall over a few places.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m., Thirupoondi in Nagapattinam district received the highest amount of 5 cm of rainfall in the State. A few other places like Nagapattinam, Vedaranyam and Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district and Karaikal recorded light rain during the same period.

According to the IMD, Chennai may experience a partly cloudy sky and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 degree Celsius. Nights may be relatively warm at 25 degree Celsius due to easterly winds.

On Sunday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 29.7 degree Celsius and 30.3 degree Celsius respectively.

This month could end as the second rainiest January of the decade in Chennai. The city has received nearly 9.3 cm of rainfall so far this month, which is the second highest January rainfall recorded in the decade.

Record rain

Chennai has recorded the decade’s highest January rainfall with 16.6 cm last year. January 1915 still holds the all-time record of 24.4 cm of rainfall in the city.

Chennai Meenambakkkam too has received 5.3 cm, which is excess rain for the month by nearly 2.6 cm. Tamil Nadu has also registered excess rains with nearly 3.5 cm, which is 128% more than its normal share for January, according to data of Meteorological department.