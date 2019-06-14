Parts of Chennai see mild showers

After months of searing heat, rain sprang a pleasant surprise on residents of a few areas in Chennai. Around 10 p.m., localities like Nanganallur, Thoraipakkam, Pallavaram and Meenambakkam received mild showers. In a few other areas like Velachery, Ullagaram, Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Kizhkattalai and Chrompet, there was a brief drizzle.

Though the showers were mild, the residents were visibly thrilled and posted videos on Twitter.

Vishnuvarthan, a resident, tweeted: “It Drizzles and stops in #Thoraipaakam .. can we ask Rain God to be little kind @ChennaiRains any chances of heavy rain tonight ??”

Srivathsan Sridharan, another Chennaiite, said: “Is this real? Or am I dreaming?? It's started drizzling in chromepet. And the smell of sand....@ChennaiRains @RainStorm_TN”

But Meteorological Department officials said the rain was due to convective activity and was unlikely to last long. “The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy; even if it rains here, it is likely to be only for about 10-15 minutes,” an official said.

While the maximum temperature was 41 degree Celsius, the minimum was 31 degree Celsius.

Isolated rainfall may occur in other parts of the State, officials said.