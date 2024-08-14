Partition is not an event of the past, it is a looming danger of the present, says R.N. Ravi

Those who caused the partition and broke this country are continuing to do so, not sparing any opportunity. Partition is not a mere event of the past. It is a looming danger of the present, and we have to be alert, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised here by the Raj Bhavan and IIT-Madras on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, Mr. Ravi termed partition a devastating man-made tragedy and said: “Attempts were made to erase it from our memories and textbooks to create a concocted history. It was made to appear as though it was a bad dream — a section of the people wanted to have a separate country, they got one, and that was the end of it.”

He further said partition was a violent assault on the very idea of Bharat. Even after partition, attempts were made to “carry out an assault on the idea of Bharat...”

Mr. Ravi referred to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, China’s occupation of Aksai Chin, and the giving away of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and Manipur’s Kabaw Valley to Myanmar.

Lieutenant R. Mahadevan, a 97-year-old veteran of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) who participated in the freedom struggle, recollected the horrors of partition and said, “Had Netaji [Subash Chandra Bose] been alive, he would not have allowed it [partition] to happen.”

V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras, said, “We must understand the consequences of partition, and aspire for one family, one future.”

M. Annadurai, Additional Director-General, Central Bureau of Communication, said partition was imposed on India by the British. Millions of people had suffered. “We must not let cultural and religious diversities divide us,” he said.

Veena Agarwal, a descendant of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, recollected the contributions of several freedom fighters.