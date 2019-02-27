Parties welcome IAF strike on Pakistani terror outfit

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have welcomed the airstrike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a training facility of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said, “On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, I congratulate the IAF for destroying terrorist camps inside Pakistan.” He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to curb terrorism.

DMK leader M.K. Stalin tweeted: ‘”Proud of our #IndianAirForce pilots for their exceptional act of valor!”

BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, “It is only because of strong leadership that we are able to take such tough decisions.”

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said the IAF’s “daring attack” to ensure peace in India was to be congratulated. “I request the Centre to ensure high security across the country since Pakistan may attack India through proxies,” he said.

“I congratulate the Centre and Prime Minister Modi for conducting this attack at the right time. It is commendable that the IAF carried out this operation successfully,” DMDK leader Vijayakant said.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan, while welcoming the strike, said it was important that this did not escalate into a war.

“India should seek the support of all countries to ensure that terrorism is wiped out, and all countries should work with the single aim of ensuring that there is no terrorism,” TMC president G.K. Vasan said

AISMK leader R. Sarathkumar congratulated the IAF and stressed the need to be vigilant on the next steps that Pakistan might take.

MDMK leader Vaiko said, “A situation leading to a war should not arise as it could cause massive destruction on both sides.”