Parties want single-phase polling in T.N.

CHENNAI

20 January 2022 02:58 IST

A majority of the 11 recognised political parties in Tamil Nadu have favoured single-phase polling for the urban local bodies elections.

They spelt out their stand at a meeting chaired by State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar here on Wednesday.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) is expected to announce the elections for 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats in a few days.

DMK functionary R. Girirajan told reporters that his party favoured the same polling timings that were followed for the rural local bodies elections. “We have insisted on single-phase voting and measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19.”

AIADMK leader Pollachi V. Jayaraman said his party favoured single-phase voting. “We have also requested the Commission to follow all guidelines to check the spread of the infection while conducting the polls.”

Congress functionary Damodaran said his party wanted the polling to be held between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the last one hour reserved for COVID-19 patients to vote.

BJP functionary Karu Nagarajan said that almost all parties, except the Trinamool Congress, insisted on single-phase polling. “We have insisted on deploying the Central police forces in Tamil Nadu for the elections. We have requested that sensitive areas be manned by paramilitary personnel.”

The representatives of the Trinamool Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, the Nationalist Congress Party, the National People’s Party also took part at the meeting.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah, Commissioner of Town Panchayats R. Selvaraj, TNSEC Secretary E. Sundaravalli and senior officials were present at the meeting held at the TNSEC office at Koyambedu.