Parties step up campaign

With the campaign for the byelection to Dr. Radhakrishnan Assembly constituency coming to a close on Tuesday evening, political parties have stepped up their campaign.

While Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Monday solicited votes at Tondiapet for AIADMK candidate E. Madhusudanan, DMKs working president M.K. Stalin visited Korrukkupet, seeking support for his party’s nominee N. Marudu Ganesh.

Dhinakaran factor

The rebel leader of the AIADMK, T.T. V. Dhinakaran, contesting as an Independent, went around C.G. Colony and Kasimedu, and requested people to elect him. He called himself the “genuine inheritor” of the legacy of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Supporters of the DMK in the constituency say that Mr. Dhinakaran’s presence would ensure the Opposition party’s victory.

“Did not the DMK get over 57,000 votes in 2016 when Jayalalithaa was the ruling party’s candidate,” they ask, adding that given the estimated 70% turnout, the party would emerge victorious even if it marginally improves its 2016 performance.

Though R. S. Bharathi, organising secretary and Rajya Sabha MP of the party does not agree with the perception that the party would win by default, he says that the DMK’s traditional vote bank coupled with the support of other parties such as the Congress, VCK, MDMK, and two Left parties, would see the party through. He specifically refers to the Left, which, he says, has considerable presence.

The ruling party is also of the view that the rebel leader is in the fray only to help the DMK win.

However, Thangatamilselvan, a prominent leader of the Dhinakaran camp, dismisses this argument and says that “if it were so, why should our leader contest in the election?”