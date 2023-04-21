Parties question govt why Balveer Singh has not been arrested

April 21, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Legislators from several political parties on Thursday asked the DMK government in the Assembly on why suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh, against whom several complaints of human rights violations had been received in Tirunelveli district, was arrested yet even though a First Information Report (FIR) had been registered.

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami referred to newspaper reports that said CCTV footage from the police stations where the suspended officer allegedly tortured his victims were missing.

PMK floor leader G.K. Mani (Pennagaram) asked when MPs and MLAs could be arrested over such offences, how an IPS officer was still not arrested. VCK’s M. Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil) called upon the State government to arrest Mr Singh. Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran said registering of an FIR on receipt of a complaint should be a fundamental right of the complainant. Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan said police personnel against whom complaints were received and action was taken should not be allowed to serve in the same district anymore.

BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli) urged the government to sensitise young police officers on how to converse with elected representatives.

In his reply, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin listed the steps taken by the government over the cases and said the probe into the case had been transferred to the CB-CID on the basis of an interim report submitted by senior IAS officer P. Amudha, who was appointed as the high-level inquiry officer.