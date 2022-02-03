Parties put up transgender persons to fight urban local bodies elections

AIADMK fields Jaya Devi in a Chennai ward; DMK’s Ganga files paper in Vellore

Transgender persons have started filing nominations for the urban local bodies elections in various parts of Tamil Nadu as major parties have put some of them up in important city wards.

Transgender activist Jaya Devi, 32, will file her papers for ward 112 in the Teynampet zone in the Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday.

“I have been associated with the AIADMK since 2008. The party has recognised my hard work. Amma has been my role model in my struggle against the idea that only men are superior in our society. I will work for better roads, drains and flood mitigation in my ward. I do not have any affinity to my family. So I will be able to work hard all the time for solving civic issues,” said Ms. Jaya Devi.

She has completed her school education but was unable to pursue higher education.

“My party has given this opportunity to a transgender person. I will make use of it to serve society.”

Grace Banu, founder-director of Trans Rights Now Collective, said political parties at the national and State levels have started recognising the need for transgender participation in electoral politics.

“The BJP has fielded Rajamma, a transgender, in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. This is the first time transpersons are getting such great opportunities from big parties. We need transgender persons to become MLAs and MPs to protect our rights. We need reservation for transpeople in the Assembly and Parliament,” Grace Banu said.

In the Vellore Corporation, R. Ganga, 49, a transgender, filed nomination as the DMK candidate for ward 37. On Monday, Ms. Ganga got a call from the DMK office in Vellore, and was informed that she was selected to contest in ward 37 in the elections scheduled for February 19.

“I will strive for the betterment of the common man,” said Ms. Ganga.

A school dropout, Ms. Ganga was born to wage labourers in ward 37 in the Old Town. She has mobilised a small group of transgenders in the neighbourhood to create awareness programmes on government schemes.

For a decade, she has been leading a drama troupe, Ashok, with 50 members, including 30 transgender persons, from the Old Town.

During the pandemic, she and members of the drama troupe conducted COVID-19 awareness campaigns in Vellore district and in the neighbouring Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvannamalai.