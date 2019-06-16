Parties plan protest at Kudankulam on June 25

Opposition parties in the State, including the DMK, the VCK, the MDMK, the CPI(M), the CPI, the AMMK, the SDPI, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and the Tamizhaga Vazhuvurimai Katchi (TVK) have decided to hold a protest on June 25 against the proposed Away From Reactor (AFR) facility on the premises of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

The parties will join environmental organisation Poovulagin Nanbargal and The People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE) in the protest.

The parties will urge the Centre to come out with a detailed plan for setting up a permanent deep geological repository and drop the plan of proposed Away From Reactor facility, and cancel the public hearing scheduled on July 10.

DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi told reporters that all Opposition parties should come together on the issue and that his party would take part in the protest as per the guidance of party president M.K. Stalin. VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said if the government went ahead with the public hearing on July 10, the members of the Opposition would express their objections at the meeting. Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Away From Reactor facility should be step up in a safe place..

CPI leader R. Nallakannu, DMK Tirunelveli MP S. Ganathiraviam, CPI(M) leader Arumuga Nainar, MDMK leader Antharidass, Tehlan Baqavi of SDPI, AMMK leader Vetrivel, Venugopal from TVK, and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah were present.