Parties back tighter lockdown norms

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 23:41 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had called the meeting to seek suggestions on COVID-19 containment

Tamil Nadu may go in for an intensified lockdown as unanimously decided at a meeting of leaders of legislature parties chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the meeting, which was convened by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation and to seek suggestions.

It was decided to form a consultative committee, comprising representatives of all legislature parties to suggest steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

All the parties agreed to suspend public meetings, political events and to advise people to follow the lockdown guidelines and support the relief work, according to a press release.

The parties vowed to support the government in its fight against COVID-19, it said.