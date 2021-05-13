Tamil Nadu

Parties back tighter lockdown norms

Tamil Nadu may go in for an intensified lockdown as unanimously decided at a meeting of leaders of legislature parties chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the meeting, which was convened by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation and to seek suggestions.

It was decided to form a consultative committee, comprising representatives of all legislature parties to suggest steps to contain the spread of COVID-19.

All the parties agreed to suspend public meetings, political events and to advise people to follow the lockdown guidelines and support the relief work, according to a press release.

The parties vowed to support the government in its fight against COVID-19, it said.

