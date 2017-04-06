Parties allege widespread money distribution in R.K. Nagar

Representatives from four political parties on Wednesday met Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Lakhoni here seeking action against those distributing money to voters of R K Nagar .

Leaders of AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) – Rajya Sabha MP V. Maitreyan, former Minister K.P. Munusamy, former MP Manoj Pandian alleged that the AIADMK (Amma) was still using the frozen ‘Two Leaves’ symbol on its website and urged the Commission to take action against the faction.

DMK MP R.S. Bharathi and Legal Wing Secretary R. Girirajan alleged that money was being widely distributed to votersin R.K. Nagar by AIADMK (Amma) and AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) functionaries and claimed that police officers were not acting on complaints filed.

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan alleged that money was being distributed by both factions of the AIADMK and the DMK.

CPI (M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan also alleged that ₹5,000 was being distributed by AIADMK (Amma) and teams have been constituted for every 50 voters.

Meanwhile, AIADMK (Amma) candidate T.T.V. Dhinakaran termed these charges as false. “Our chances of winning have become brighter than before. We will overcome all the false campaigns by our opponents and traitors. You will see on May 15 that I will win with the support of the people.”

Meanwhile, DMK leader M.K. Stalin said he had spoken to Mr. Rajesh Lakhoni and District Electoral Officer Karthikeyan over phone and sought action against those involved in the stabbing of his party men who had tried to stop money distribution

He alleged that though the Election Commission of India in Delhi was keen on curbing money distribution, officials in Chennai were taking sides with the AIADMK (Amma).

When asked if the bypoll might not be held, Mr. Stalin said, “Our issue is not whether the bypoll is held but it should be held in a free and fair manner.”