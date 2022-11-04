Participate in upskilling students, Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation MD urges industry

The government had started offering language skills to candidates to fill a major skill gap, says Innocent Divya

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 04, 2022 21:34 IST

The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) wants to throw its doors open and allow the industry to take part in the massive upskilling programme that the State government had ventured into, J. Innocent Divya, its Managing Director, said on Friday.

“We have now become a flexible organisation and we want the industry to take over the skilling ecosystem,” she told the industry members at a conference on Automotive R&D trends that was organised by the Tamil Nadu Technology Development and Promotion Centre of the Confederation of Indian Industry.

She urged the industry to come up with its demands and needs so that the TNSDC could help them find the right talent. Citing examples, Ms. Divya said when the government had discussions with industry, one key finding was that communication was a major skill gap. “After we got this feedback, we started offering language skills to the candidates,” she said. She pointed out that the skilled workforce would in turn enhance the economy.

During the conference, stakeholders from the automotive and allied industrial sectors shared their views on strengthening the base for automotive R and D; develop a systematic approach to address the key gaps in the R and D domain; understand the domestic and global R and D phase to plan for future developments and channel the automotive growth through innovation and evolving technology among others.

